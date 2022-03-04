WATERTOWN — Convalt Energy might know on Monday night if the city will agree to explore whether an abandoned hydroelectric plant on Sewall’s Island can provide energy for the company’s proposed solar panel manufacturing facility.
City Council members will consider some proposed changes to the lease agreement that they requested when it was first presented to them two weeks ago.
Convalt has approached the city about allowing the company to study whether it is feasible to renovate the defunct hydro plant and use it to provide power to the 330,000-square-foot solar manufacturing plant it plans to build near the Watertown International Airport in the town of Hounsfield.
In a memo to City Council, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix wrote that city staff members have since met with Convalt to discuss changes to the agreement.
“It was decided to draft two agreements instead of one to address what we believe are the council’s concerns,” he wrote.
Two weeks ago, council members expressed concern that the original agreement was for five years and that it would tie up the property for so long. The modified agreement is for two years.
Convalt also would be given an additional automatic two years if the company obtains a preliminary Federal Energy Regulatory Commission license to allow a hydro plant at the site. Brookfield Renewable now operates several hydro plants on the Black River.
The property contains a dam and a shell of a building. Convalt would purchase the associated substation needed to generate the power from the plant. The company would pay $100 a month.
The council also will consider a separate non-exclusive, two-year agreement to redevelop the other side of the island for commercial, retail and public purposes.
The company might be interested in creating an art studio and other commercial ventures where the city has hoped to redevelop.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith has supported the agreement for a hydro plant that has sat abandoned for decades, so he says the city should allow the company to explore what can be done with it.
Convalt needs 300 megawatts of electricity for the proposed plant, which would generate as many as 2 million solar panels a year.
Convalt President and CEO Hari Achuthan has complained that it would cost $19 million for National Grid to install transmission lines and build a substation for the plant.
Last week, Convalt proposed a $5 billion renewable energy project in the state of Maine. Solar panels from the proposed Hounsfield site would support that project.
