WATERTOWN — The Watertown Family YMCA needs to purchase a small sliver of land from the city so it can create an eight-lane competitive swimming pool in its planned community center.
YMCA and Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency officials will attend Monday night’s City Council meeting to answer questions about the request for the land.
The JCIDA would purchase the 10-by-94-foot strip of land along the west edge of the city-owned parking lot for an addition it would construct for the community center in the former Convergys call center, 146 Arsenal St.
The JCIA will retain ownership of the call center building, while the YMCA will have a 30-year lease for the property. Earlier this fall, the economic development agency obtained a $9 million federal grant for the project on behalf of the Y.
The Y planned on constructing a smaller addition on the call center building for a six-lane competitive pool.
But the Y could attract regional and statewide youth swim meets if an eight-lane pool was included in the $18.1 million community and aquatics center, according to a letter from JCIDA officials to council members.
The city could attract as many as 500 people to the area for those kinds of meets, which would generate revenue for local restaurants, hotels and other businesses.
City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the third-floor council chambers at City Hall, 245 Washington St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.