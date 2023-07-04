Watertown to look at fire service sharing

Fire coats hang at the Town of Watertown Fire Station. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The town of Watertown is asking the city for help fighting fires. And the city council is willing to talk about the potential of sharing some services with the town.

On Monday night, council members informally agreed to begin a conversation with the town about the proposal. City Manager Kenneth A. Mix wanted to know whether it was something council members would be willing to pursue.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.