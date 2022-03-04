WATERTOWN — Stewart’s Shops has requested that the city restart the approval process to build a new store on Washington Street that would replace a smaller one a half mile down the street.
Plans for the new store were put on hold while the Ballston Spa company tried to gain support from neighbors who voiced concerns about increased traffic, property values and environmental issues.
Stewart’s plans to replace a 2,500-square-foot store at 1226 Washington St. with a 3,975-square-foot store about a half mile north of the existing store. On Monday, the City Council will be asked to schedule a public hearing on March 21 for a zoning reclassification for a house at 108 Flower Ave. East that would be demolished as part of the project.
That property is zoned Residential B and needs to be changed to Neighborhood Business.
Three other properties at 703, 707 and 715 Washington St. already have the correct zoning.
Chuck Marshall, real estate representative for Stewart’s, said he has submitted additional information to the city, including a petition signed by 200 customers in favor of the new store.
He also thinks that opposition has not increased since the neighborhood meeting was held on Feb. 15.
Mr. Marshall thinks it’s time to decide the fate of the project, saying that he “was able to answer concerns that were raised.”
Councilor Lisa A. Ruggiero said she received four calls on Thursday from neighbors against the new store, even before the council agenda was released Friday morning.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said.
While several neighbors have expressed concerns about the new store, Stewart’s Shops has contended the new site would not increase traffic significantly and is safer than the cramped property of the existing store.
The new store also would increase foot traffic of customers in the neighborhood, company officials have said.
The house at 108 Flower Ave. East would create an entrance/exit on Flower Avenue East.
Three weeks ago, about 20 residents, all five City Council members, two Jefferson County legislators and representatives from the city and county planning boards met for more than an hour with Stewart’s officials to learn more about the project.
On Oct. 5, the city Planning Board voted 5-1 to approve the Flower Avenue East zoning change.
The company then completed a traffic study and provided neighbors with information about how the new store would not negatively impact property values.
Council members need to sign off on the zoning change before Stewart’s Shops proceeds with the project. They could vote on the zoning change after the public hearing on March 21.
The project would then need to go back to the Planning Board for a special use permit and site plan approval before the store could be built.
