WATERTOWN — The developer whose High Street commercial building was condemned a few weeks ago now has a second property that’s been posted by the city for condemnation.
The city’s Code Enforcement office on Monday condemned an adjacent vacant house at 358 High St. because “it’s dilapidated” and has been left open and unlocked, Code Enforcement Supervisor Carolyn Meunier said.
Robert Towne, who owns a commercial building that he plans to turn into retail and office space, now faces condemnation for the wooden single-family house. That building is not safe, she said.
Mrs. Meunier said that Mr. Towne, of the Texas-based E3d Architecture and Engineering, has not contacted her office about his plans to correct the problems for the two buildings.
According to a new city vacant building law, the owner is required to fill out a form that spells out his plans for the properties. He has not done that though, Mrs. Meunier said.
In May, Mr. Towne, Lakeway, Texas, told the Times that he had hoped his plans progressed further, but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the project. The owner intended to announce their plans in a news release on July 12.
