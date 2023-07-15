WATERTOWN — City Council will be presented with promising numbers from the Thompson Park Golf Course season during its meeting on Monday night at City Hall.
Council’s agenda shows that nearly 170 total season passes have been sold, which includes family passes and senior couples.
Total revenue shows the golf course already bringing in $236,472. City staff initially anticipated $164,150 in revenue.
“Doing better than what I expected,” said course manager Jordan Northrop.
Northrop said he believes numbers are higher than what were initially thought because the course is in “excellent condition” and the price is lower than it has been in the past.
He also said changing the name from “golf club” to “golf course” is also a difference.
“By changing the name from golf club to golf course and changing it from a membership to a season pass, people know it is a public golf course and that the public is welcome,” he said.
As far as usage, the golf course is reporting there have been 6,332 rounds of golf played, 2,594 season passholder rounds, 3,738 greens fees paid with city residents purchasing 67% of the greens fees, 326 tournament golfers and 4,915 cart rentals.
Having a recognizable name like Spokes restaurant be at the golf course, although not operating the clubhouse up until Thursday, has also been a draw, Northrop said.
“I think moving forward, it’ll help,” he said. “It’s a pretty well-known locally owned restaurant, so it’ll help bring people up here that normally wouldn’t come up here.”
Spokes on the Green opened its clubhouse up Thursday. Previously, Spokes has been operating out of the event tent since May.
The city’s golf tournament will be wrapping up this weekend at the course, and Northrop said that even though some big names have been eliminated, the tournament has been going great.
The quarterfinals took place on Friday, the semi-final will take place on Saturday, and the 36-hole final will be taking place on Sunday.
