City golf course does better than expected

Jake Navarra drives a ball at Thompson Park Golf Course. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — City Council will be presented with promising numbers from the Thompson Park Golf Course season during its meeting on Monday night at City Hall.

Council’s agenda shows that nearly 170 total season passes have been sold, which includes family passes and senior couples.

