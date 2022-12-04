WATERTOWN — The public will have a chance at tonight’s City Council meeting to give input on a proposal to change the zoning classification of two State Street properties for a planned Taco Bell restaurant.
The developer, Hospitality Syracuse Inc., has requested the rear portion of 528 and 540 State St. be changed from residential C to commercial so the Taco Bell project can move forward.
The 2,600-square-foot restaurant is planned at the corner of State and Winslow streets.
The company operates another Taco Bell on Arsenal Street.
On Nov. 1, the Planning Board approved the zoning change.
The City Council will be asked to vote on the ordinance at tonight’s meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. in the third-floor council chambers at City Hall, 245 Washington St.
The project must still go through the site plan review process before it can proceed.
The developers had requested that Winslow Street be changed from a one-way street to two-way traffic, but the Planning Board denied that request.
The building also had to be reconfigured after the developers failed to get the nearby Church of the Holy Family to agree to share a parking lot.
If the developers get all of the approvals, construction would begin in mid-April and take 120 days to be completed, said Mike McCracken, Syracuse Hospitality’s director of development.
He said the company is requesting another change to the project to add a second drive-up window. That change must be approved by city planners.
The Taco Bell would employ 40 full- and part-time workers. The dining room would be open until 10 p.m.. The drive-up windows would be open until midnight during the week and 2 a.m. on weekends.
The Taco Bell would be in proximity to a Wendy’s and Burger King on State Street.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.