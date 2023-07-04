WATERTOWN — The city council has agreed to remove two unfinished cement planters that have been constructed in front of the downtown Key Bank on Washington Street and return four parking spots to the front of the building.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilwomen Lisa A. Ruggiero and Sarah V. Compo Pierce believe that the parking spots should be returned in front of the building.
“The key to me: an owner lost all of the parking in front of their building,” Councilwoman Ruggiero said.
During the discussion, interim City Attorney H. Todd Bullard, who attended the meeting by Zoom, told council members that the city would be showing favoritism to a single developer if they removed the planters and the owners didn’t pay for the work.
On his recommendation, Mayor Smith and the two councilwomen agreed to see whether building owners Jake Johnson and Robert D. Ferris would pay $38,000 to remove the 10-foot wide planters.
Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director, said he talked to Mr. Ferris a few days before Monday night’s meeting and the owner was adamant about getting that parking back.
After Councilwoman Ruggiero said she had gotten calls that the planters were ugly, Mr. Lumbis told her that the planters would not be as high as they are now, that they would be more aesthetically appealing once they were completed.
Besides removing them, Barton & Loguidice, the lead engineering firm on the project, will have to redesign that area now that the planters will be removed. That will hold up competition of a $3.9 million downtown street project, he said.
Councilmen Cliff G. Olney III and Patrick J. Hickey were in favor of keeping the planters and proceeding with an alternative plan to provide parking near the bank.
