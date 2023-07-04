Plan tackles downtown parking concerns

Construction workers lay cement in forms in front of Key Bank downtown that will become planters in an area that was formerly parking. Alec Johnson/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The city council has agreed to remove two unfinished cement planters that have been constructed in front of the downtown Key Bank on Washington Street and return four parking spots to the front of the building.

Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilwomen Lisa A. Ruggiero and Sarah V. Compo Pierce believe that the parking spots should be returned in front of the building.

