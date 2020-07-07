WATERTOWN — The developer of a proposed commercial building on Washington Street recently went door-to-door to talk to neighbors about their concerns with the project.
Dr. Sarah Latif and Michael D. Alteri, a civil engineer with BCA Associates, canvassed about a half-dozen neighbors who would be directly impacted by the building that would include retail and professional service tenants.
In May, Drs. Sundus Latif and Sarah Latif proposed constructing “a mixed use” building next to their neurology practice, 1340 Washington St., but they only submitted conceptual plans for the project to the city.
Neighbors have expressed concerns that the new building would cause flooding problems in their backyards and that the project would change the character of the neighborhood.
Last month, a petition signed by 24 residents was submitted to the city in opposition to the project. All but one of the residents live in the 1300 block of Sherman Street, the next street over from the project.
Neighbors mostly have concerns about drainage and flooding problems that they believe will only get worse if the new building is constructed.
Scott Connell, who has lived at 1357 Sherman St. for 30 years, said drainage problems have existed in the neighborhood ever since it was built during the 1950s. His property would sit directly behind the proposed building.
The neighborhood sits lower than Washington Street from where storm water flows downhill.
“I’ve never heard water flowing up,” he said.
Mr. Alteri told the half-dozen residents that BCA continues to work on putting together the site plans for the project and answered questions about it. The apartments component of the project is being dropped, he said.
Plans include using a “green” drainage system that will direct storm water toward Washington Street and away from the neighborhood.
Mr. Alteri thinks that the door-to-door meetings helped.
“We came away feeling fairly good about them,” he said.
But Mr. Connell still has his doubts about the project, saying that he would like an independent engineer to look at it and give an opinion.
Dr. Sarah Latif said Tuesday that there was some confusion with what they wanted to do with the project, causing neighbors to fret more about it. She thinks neighbors are more in favor of it because of their meetings.
With the need for more space, her father and she might be moving into the new building from the existing structure, she said.
On Monday, the City Council left a variance request for the project on the table. Council members took no action on the zoning change from Residence B to Neighborhood Business.
Council members won’t take action until they see the site plans for the project. Mr. Alteri said he intends to submit the site plans in time for the Planning Board’s August meeting, so that council can review them and the project could start this construction season.
The property now includes two houses and a vacant lot across from the Watertown City School District complex. Work would start with demolishing the other two houses that exist on the site.
