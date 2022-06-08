WATERTOWN — Michael E. Lundy, one of the biggest developers in the north country, has sold his construction company to a Sackets Harbor firm.
Lawman Heating and Cooling, a mechanical contracting company that has worked on numerous projects at Fort Drum, is acquiring Lundy Construction.
The acquisition was announced Wednesday by Mr. Lundy and Corry J. Lawler, CEO and owner of Lawman Heating and Cooling. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.
The acquisition of Lundy Construction will allow Lawman to expand into private sector projects that Lundy Construction has developed for years.
Under the arrangement, a new general contractor services, Design Build Innovations (DBi), will be formed.
Mr. Lundy, who has run the company since he was 29 years old, will be the president of DBi.
“I’m not slowing down,” he said, adding he’ll be as busy as ever under the new company.
Mr. Lundy has a three-year commitment with DBi, but it could last for the next “12, 15, 18 years or longer,” he said.
The acquisition also includes Lundy Construction’s Butler Building Career Building Career Buildership franchise, its intellectual property and assets. Butler Building uses a pre-engineered building method known throughout the construction industry.
DBi will create “a single source” company that focuses on private sector design/build and real estate development projects, which will utilize Lawman’s mechanical contracting experience.
“It’s all in one house,” Mr. Lundy said.
Under the arrangement, DBi will become a more efficient operation because it will no longer have to rely on sub-contractors, he said.
In its 43 years, Lawman has been a leader in mechanical contracting for government-related projects, including several at Fort Drum over the past 12 years, Mr. Lawler said.
Over that time, Lawman has developed several self-performing departments within the company, such as general construction, electrical, plumbing, electrical, roofing, site/civil and sheet metal manufacturing.
The company has executed nearly $1 billion in contracts over the past 20 years alone, Mr. Lawler said.
His company was involved in a hangar, air traffic control and dozens of barrack projects at Fort Drum, he said.
Lundy Construction has designed and built more than two million square feet of commercial and industrial buildings, as well as nearly $50 million in private real estate development, leasing and management projects in northern New York.
Over the years, Mr. Lundy’s company has built a series of medical and professional buildings on outer Washington Street, called Washington Summit.
The new team’s first venture is the Watertown Savings Bank’s new lending center project now just getting started on Clinton Street.
They also hope to announce next week that they’re working together on a 50,000-square-foot egg hatchery about to break ground in the Thousand Islands International Agriculture and Business Park, located near the BOCES complex on Route 3 in the town of Watertown.
The new team also plans to work on a major $10 million to $12 million medical facility at Washington Summit that would be announced this summer, Mr. Lundy said.
As the result of the acquisition, Lawman plans to add 20 jobs within six months and 50 over the next year. The company now employs about 100 workers. Lundy Construction currently has a skeleton crew.
The two businessmen talked about the acquisition for about 18 months before finalizing the deal. A mutual friend, Kim Allen, put Mr. Lundy in contact with Mr. Lawler.
“We really never crossed paths before,” Mr. Lawler said. “We just kept talking.”
Over the years, Mr. Lundy said he’s had other offers to sell the company, with one time coming close on the day of signing contracts, but it didn’t materialize.
Lundy Construction will finish existing commitments and projects for the remainder of 2022. DBi will then be involved in future projects.
Mr. Lundy will remain the majority owner of the Watertown Golf Club.
