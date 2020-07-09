WATERTOWN — Developer Michael E. Lundy on Thursday blasted members of the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency for playing politics, saying he’s pulling the plug on two projects and will sell his properties in the corporate park.
Last month, two IDA board members criticized Mr. Lundy’s handling of his proposals to build a distribution center for an unidentified client and an 8,000-square-foot building for his construction company in the Jefferson County Corporate Park.
Angry with the way he’s been treated, Mr. Lundy said Thursday he will start looking for other sites, both in Jefferson County and out, for the two projects.
Mr. Lundy says he is so upset that he will sell off his three developable sites in the corporate park because he’s tired of a couple of IDA board members who would “rather play politics” than create economic development and add local jobs.
“They do not understand economic development,” Mr. Lundy said. “They’re in it for all the wrong reasons. There’s a lot of playing politics on the board.”
He declined to identify the board members, describing them as new and saying they don’t have the best interest of the community at heart. Their interests should be economic development and creating jobs, but it’s not, he said.
After going through the approval process for the two projects last month with the town of Watertown Planning Board, the IDA board came down hard on Mr. Lundy a week later for not telling them about his plans for the two projects and circumventing their approval. The IDA owns the corporate park. At that board meeting, businessman Edward J. Valentine, whose company Opal Development LLC has corporate offices in the park, complained to the IDA board that the public wasn’t properly notified of the two projects prior to the Town of Watertown Planning Board meeting, as required by law.
Board members Paul J. Warneck and Robert E. Aliasso Jr. also expressed concerns about the way Mr. Lundy handled the situation. Mr. Lundy, however, said he got the town approval and didn’t need to approach the IDA board since it was a planning and zoning issue.
“I’m just tired of the IDA board,” he said, stressing that the board has caused issues with his four other proposed economic development projects in the corporate park that never materialized.
“I’m the only active and successful developer who wants to do economic development,” he said. “I’m the only one doing economic development.”
Mr. Lundy and Mr. Valentine have tangled before over a proposal to construct a transportation center for First Student in the corporate park. The school bus garage was never built.
In the past, Mr. Lundy has disagreed with board members and Mr. Valentine over the covenants that were established when the corporate park was created almost 50 years ago. He thinks that planning and zoning now supersedes the covenants, while the IDA board thinks that they should be followed.
Again at Thursday’s IDA board meeting, Mr. Valentine complained about an issue with too many trucks parking at the Penske site on Lot 2. Board members have in the past expressed concerns that the business was violating covenants.
“Ed Valentine is a spoiled little brat,” Mr. Lundy said. “He should mind his own business.”
Mr. Valentine, an ally of Mr. Lundy’s rival developer, P.J. Simao, couldn’t be reached for comment on Thursday on his cell phone or at his business.
Mr. Lundy said he doesn’t have a problem with executive director Donald C. Alexander, his staff and board chairman David Converse, who Mr. Lundy said all must feel frustrated with the way a minority of IDA board members conduct business.
Mr. Alexander said last month he hoped to avoid a “brouhaha” over the two projects that Mr. Lundy had proposed. He declined to comment publicly about the situation on Thursday after the IDA board officially took steps to put a halt to the two projects,
Pamela D. Desormo, who co-chairs the town planning board, said she did not know that Mr. Lundy was no longer pursuing the two projects and was surprised by the news.
Mr. Lundy said he will look for a site in a business park for the distribution center because it’s not appropriate for the agri-business park he’s developing on Route 3 in the town of Watertown.
Besides the agri-business park, Mr. Lundy has proposed a meat processing plant that he’s still pursuing. He’s also the managing partner in Washington Summit Associates,
Mr. Converse, Mr. Warneck and Mr. Aliasso could not be reached for comment.
