WATERTOWN — Developer Michael E. Lundy got approval earlier this week to build a warehouse and fabrication building in the Jefferson County Corporate Park.
But he’ll be leasing the 8,000-square-foot building from two other real estate developers, who bought the 3.64-acre parcel from him where it will be built.
He had originally intended to have his construction company build the structure before selling it.
On Monday, the town of Watertown Planning Board approved the site plans for the project on the condition that Mr. Lundy notifies the town if he ever decided to change the building’s use.
“I have no issues,” planning board co-chair Thomas Boxberger said.
Charlie Siegel, an attorney representing two other tenants in the corporate park, Opal Development and Car Freshener, requested the planning board set that condition.
The two tenants have expressed concerns about parking problems occurring at the Penske building, an adjacent property. Mr. Siegel asked the planners to urge Mr. Lundy to work out a way to resolve those parking issues.
Last month, Mr. Lundy sold the empty lot and the Penske building to Northern Developers, LLC, owned by Jake Johnson and Bobby Ferris, as part of a deal that also included Family Dollar stores in West Carthage and Lake Placid.
The Penske property was in the news last summer when Mr. Lundy and some members of the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency squabbled over his plans to build a distribution center and the warehouse building for his construction company.
On Monday, the planning board also approved subdividing the Penske building and the adjacent lot where the building will be constructed. Mr. Lundy plans to start construction this spring.
