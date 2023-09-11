Watertown developer seeks Ogdensburg’s vision for project at former prison

OGDENSBURG — At Monday’s City Council meeting, a Watertown developer sought a vision of what Ogdensburg would like to see in potential projects at the former Ogdensburg Correctional Facility.
Rick St. Jean, Watertown, a trustee with Kirkland Realty Trust, spoke with City Council during the “Items for Discussion” portion of the agenda. Kirkland Realty Trust has proposed low-income and elderly housing at the former prison that closed in March of 2022 as well as the shuttered Watertown Correctional Facility. They would also like to redevelop deteriorating buildings at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center complex.
However, when they submit a Request for Proposal in October to Empire State Development, which is in charge of the redevelopment of closed prisons across the state, St. Jean said they want it to fit Ogdensburg’s vision.
“I’m trying to submit a proposal to the prison system for the redevelopment of the Ogdensburg prison and the Watertown prison and basically what we are looking to do is develop an elderly housing community with all the amenities and an affordable housing community,” said St. Jean, “The Ogdensburg facility we’d also like to do a light industrial portion of it for adapting overseas shipping containers for office space and residences. They wouldn’t be used in these facilities but it would be shipped around the country.”
He asked if City Council had any other recommendations.
“We want to have a concept that fits the city’s purview that you would like to see,” said St. Jean, who added that the projects are 100% privately funded.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly said light manufacturing would be “ideal” and be in proximity to the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority.
“Those buildings would be perfect for it,” said Skelly of Ogdensburg Correctional Facility, “There’s some modifications that need to be done, take away the steam heating system and install boilers, but very viable, very financially manageable to convert those buildings.”
Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle, who is on the Prison Task Force, said the proposal doesn’t fit the task force’s vision of manufacturing and industry. He added Ogdensburg has enough low-income housing.
“I’d like to see industry there, manufacturing there, I would like to see possibly an expansion of the mental health facility. That’s the direction of the task force,” said Skamperle.
St. Jean said their concept is preliminary and he wants the city involved instead of just moving forward with their own plan. It would also help to have the city’s support with their RFP.
“Basically if my proposal sounds like something fits your vision for it, a letter of support would help,” said St. Jean.
Councilor John A. Rishe voiced his support.
“Best of luck with your proposal. I support any proposal of a private company that’s responding to their RFP and wants to do any type of development down there,” said Rishe.
St. Jean said he will be going before the Watertown Town Board Wednesday evening and seeking their vision for projects at the former Watertown Correctional Facility.
