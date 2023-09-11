Watertown developer seeks Ogdensburg’s vision for project at former prison

A Watertown developer has proposed turning the former Ogdensburg Correctional Facility into low-income and senior housing. The prison closed in March of 2022. Chris Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — At Monday’s City Council meeting, a Watertown developer sought a vision of what Ogdensburg would like to see in potential projects at the former Ogdensburg Correctional Facility.

Rick St. Jean, Watertown, a trustee with Kirkland Realty Trust, spoke with City Council during the “Items for Discussion” portion of the agenda. Kirkland Realty Trust has proposed low-income and elderly housing at the former prison that closed in March of 2022 as well as the shuttered Watertown Correctional Facility. They would also like to redevelop deteriorating buildings at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center complex.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.