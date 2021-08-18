Massena taxes can be paid without penalty until July 22

WATERTOWN — Twenty-five local businesses have received $10,000 grants through the city’s COVID-19 emergency relief program.

The city is using $450,000 — in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES Act funds — to help local small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city is allocating $10,000 grants to 45 businesses and continue to offer the grants until the $450,000 runs out.

The Watertown Local Development Corporation is partnering with the city to oversee application intake and review. A committee reviews the applicants to make sure they follow federal Department Housing and Urban Development regulations for funding and low- and moderate-income employees.

Small businesses located in the city can still apply for the grants. Three applications are still pending, so 17 grants are still available.

The City Council is committed to the prosperity of the city’s small businesses, according to a news statement.

To qualify, the applicant must be able to demonstrate that any hardships or revenue loss that the business continues to experience is caused by the pandemic and prove that the grant funding will help the business prevent, prepare for or respond to coronavirus.

Anyone with questions should contact the city Planning and Community Development Department at 315-785-7741.

These businesses are receiving the grants:

Morrisons Furniture

Sassy’s Hair and Nail Salon

Thrifted

Cleveland Funeral Home

Pearl Street Pub

Audiobargain, Inc.

Spokes Craft Beer and Tapas

Double Deuce Tavern

Black River Paper Company

Gray’s Flower Shop

Downtown Local Lounge

Colesante’s Tavern

S.L.R. Home Improvements

Atman Juice Bar & Café

Ray’s Service Center

Pla Mor Lanes

Bolton’s Pharmacy

Roberts Automotive

Lazy Acres Café

The Crystal Restaurant

Brookside Diner

Boots Brewing

Nelson’s Dry Cleaning

Sportsman’s Barber Shop

Blue Mountain Spring Water

