WATERTOWN — Twenty-five local businesses have received $10,000 grants through the city’s COVID-19 emergency relief program.
The city is using $450,000 — in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES Act funds — to help local small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city is allocating $10,000 grants to 45 businesses and continue to offer the grants until the $450,000 runs out.
The Watertown Local Development Corporation is partnering with the city to oversee application intake and review. A committee reviews the applicants to make sure they follow federal Department Housing and Urban Development regulations for funding and low- and moderate-income employees.
Small businesses located in the city can still apply for the grants. Three applications are still pending, so 17 grants are still available.
The City Council is committed to the prosperity of the city’s small businesses, according to a news statement.
To qualify, the applicant must be able to demonstrate that any hardships or revenue loss that the business continues to experience is caused by the pandemic and prove that the grant funding will help the business prevent, prepare for or respond to coronavirus.
Anyone with questions should contact the city Planning and Community Development Department at 315-785-7741.
These businesses are receiving the grants:
Morrisons Furniture
Sassy’s Hair and Nail Salon
Thrifted
Cleveland Funeral Home
Pearl Street Pub
Audiobargain, Inc.
Spokes Craft Beer and Tapas
Double Deuce Tavern
Black River Paper Company
Gray’s Flower Shop
Downtown Local Lounge
Colesante’s Tavern
S.L.R. Home Improvements
Atman Juice Bar & Café
Ray’s Service Center
Pla Mor Lanes
Bolton’s Pharmacy
Roberts Automotive
Lazy Acres Café
The Crystal Restaurant
Brookside Diner
Boots Brewing
Nelson’s Dry Cleaning
Sportsman’s Barber Shop
Blue Mountain Spring Water
