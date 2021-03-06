WATERTOWN — City Council members will learn more on Monday night about the proposed business improvement district.
Watertown Downtown Business Association president Joseph A. Wessner will give a presentation about the plans to establish a business improvement district downtown. He and the DBA have been working on the plan since before the pandemic.
The DBA needs to convince at least 51% of the 107 downtown property owners to support the business improvement district, or BID. City Council has the final say.
While the DBA has solely relied on volunteer efforts, a full-time executive director would be hired to run the BID. The boundaries of the district would be made up of Public Square and its surrounding area.
The BID would collaborate on marketing and beautification programs to promote the BID and its businesses, be responsible for cleanup and snow removal, provide security, add more downtown events, work on economic development, coordinate and partner with other downtown groups, as well as make other improvements.
Some property owners have expressed concerns about the BID, citing its cost to them in a special assessment fee.
Council meets at 7 p.m. Monday in the third-floor council chambers at City Hall, 245 Washington St. Council also plans to talk about police reform and what to do about pools at the fairgrounds and at the North Elementary School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.