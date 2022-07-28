WATERTOWN — The plan was to add 50 awnings on 10 downtown buildings by now, but the availability of contractors and materials have delayed completion of downtown’s $460,000 facade improvement project.
The work, funded by the city’s $10 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds awarded in 2017, was originally going to be finished a year ago. The COVID-19 pandemic has also slowed the progress of the facade work.
The Watertown Local Development Corp., also known as the Watertown Trust, is overseeing the DRI facade program, while Neighbors of Watertown Inc. is arranging the work with contractors.
Watertown Trust CEO Donald W. Rutherford and his Watertown Trust board members are worried that the city will lose the DRI funding if the facade improvements don’t get done by a state-required deadline.
It’s now crunch time to put the facade program to bed, they said.
Recently, the New York Department of State granted an extension to get the work started by Oct. 1 and completed by April 30, 2023.
“That’s 90 days,” Mr. Rutherford said. “I just don’t see it.”
But Neighbors of Watertown Executive Director Reginald J. Schweitzer Jr. said not to worry. He expects that most of the work will be done this construction season.
“We need to know,” Watertown Trust board member Michael Pierce said, adding that he’s heard that the awning manufacturers are having a hard time getting material.
Causing some of the issue, Mr. Schweitzer said, the only awning companies in the region are two in Syracuse and one in Utica.
With the projects ranging from $24,000 to $130,000, 15 buildings are listed in the facade program.
Nine buildings will add awnings, while three other buildings with receive other facade improvements.
Work on Premiere Apartments at 232-236 Coffeen St. and Brownell Abstract, 130 Park St., “is moving along,” Mr. Schweitzer said.
Facade work on three other buildings have been completed. The iconic Crystal Restaurant, 87 Public Square, got a new sign and underwent other improvements.
The Empire Square restaurant, at 63-65 Public Square, and the Musselman building at 221-231 State St. also had facade work finished.
The Watertown Trust board plans to meet with Mr. Schweitzer to get an update about the facade program next week.
