Downtown facade work hits supply-chain holdups

Crews lay the framework for a new facade on a building in Public Square at the intersection of Franklin Street in Watertown in May. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — The plan was to add 50 awnings on 10 downtown buildings by now, but the availability of contractors and materials have delayed completion of downtown’s $460,000 facade improvement project.

The work, funded by the city’s $10 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds awarded in 2017, was originally going to be finished a year ago. The COVID-19 pandemic has also slowed the progress of the facade work.

