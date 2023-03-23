WATERTOWN — The two local Dunkin restaurants will be closed for a few weeks for upgrades.
The Dunkin on Arsenal Street closed last Thursday for an interior and exterior facelift that will take about three to four weeks to finish, according to the city code enforcement department.
Once that work is completed, the other Dunkin on Washington Street will then shut its doors for renovations in that location.
The major improvements should take about the same three to four weeks as the first project.
Dunkin customers will still be able to get a cup of joe and a Boston Cream donut during the construction. The drive-up windows will remain open, according to the code department.
The renovations include a new mobile online ordering service and customer kiosks inside at both locations.
Some inside seating will be eliminated. A conference room will be added to the Washington Street restaurant.
