WATERTOWN — A Georgia company has received a $1.5 million boost from the state to help finance an egg hatchery in the agribusiness park on Route 3.
Jefferson County Agriculture Coordinator Jay M. Matteson got word on Monday that Empire State Development is kicking in a $1 million grant and a $500,000 Excelsior Job Program grant to help finance the project.
The Georgia company building the 50,000-square-foot egg hatchery, CWT Farms International, is expected to make an official announcement next Monday that it’s proceeding with the $15 million to $16 million project now that financing is in place, Mr. Matteson said.
Jeffrey Pierce, CWT’s vice president of marketing and strategic alliances, was out of the country on Monday and will make it official next week.
“He’s very happy, very appreciative about the funding,” Mr. Matteson said.
The company will proceed quickly with ground breaking and construction so it can take advantage of markets associated with the nation’s poultry shortage caused by the pandemic, he said.
“The timing is very ripe for the plant,” Mr. Matteson said.
He and Watertown developer Michael E. Lundy have been working with CWT on the project in the Thousand Islands International Agriculture and Business Park since last summer. Mr. Lundy owns the ag-business park.
Mr. Lundy went before the Watertown Town Planning Board on Monday with some revised plans on moving the building to the west about 40 feet, traffic modification and moving some lighting on the building. The planning board made the changes.
“It’s a little different than what we had before,” he said.
The hatchery will hire about 17 employees for the day shift and a few other employees who would work at night. The company could add another shift in the future.
The facility will handle 800,000 eggs a week in the agri-business park, located near the BOCES complex in the town of Watertown.
The hatchery will be considerably larger than when it was originally proposed last year. It will produce 36.4 million eggs a year, up from the first-proposed 15.6 million,
Chicks will be hatched at the facility and then primarily head off to Canada for the broiler chicken market before ending up as rotisserie chickens, the kinds that are sold at grocery stores.
