WATERTOWN — For more than four decades in Watertown, vendors have lined up and down Washington Street in the summertime, and this season is now underway.
Wednesday marked the beginning of the Farm and Craft Market in downtown Watertown. The market has been held every year, and residents were excited to have it back up and running.
Kathryn J. Babcock, a Watertown resident, said that she has been going to the market since she was a child, when she would go with her grandmother, and now she is going with her own child.
“We love the Farmers Market,” she said. “I’ve always loved it, and now that I have my little dude who’s three, of course we’ve got to bring him and get all the good stuff.”
One of the staples of the farmers market has been the kettle corn stand, of which people just can’t seem to get enough.
Jerry A. Sherman, who co-owns C & J Old Fashion Kettle Corn with his wife, says that he and other vendors were extremely busy throughout the day on Wednesday. C & J Old Fashion Kettle Corn is a family business that Mr. Sherman and his wife have taken over and it has been a part of the farmers market for more than two decades.
“It’s kind of like the staple of our business,” he said. “We do really good here every week.”
Mr. Sherman said they will be set up at the market every Wednesday.
Redemption Designz, which used to occupy a spot at the Salmon Run Mall and recently opened on Arsenal Street, provided something different than a typical farmers market would offer.
Some products the business offers include military flags and home signs. Custom orders allow visitors to purchase myriad of things, including custom Father’s Day gifts, T-shirts, tumblers and hoodies. This is its second year in business as well as the second year of being a part of the farmers market.
Co-owner Scott A. Sample said the business will be at the market each week.
Andrew A. Sylvester, owner of the Adams Cheese Shop on Main Street in Adams, brought a piece of his shop to the market for the first time.
The Cheese Shop sells many cheese items made in Adams.
He said that being a part of the farmers market will allow him to get the word out about his business.
The Watertown Farm and Craft Market stretches from the State Office Building to the Morgan Stanley Building on Washington Street and will be held every Wednesday until Oct. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.