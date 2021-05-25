WATERTOWN — The Greater Watertown-North Country Farm & Craft Market, one of the few summer events that wasn’t lost in the COVID-19 pandemic last year, is returning to Washington Street today.
Held along sections of Washington and Sterling streets, the farmers market will be back for its 45th year when it opens for the season today. The farmers market runs from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday through Oct. 6.
The farmers market is returning to pre-pandemic normalcy like much of society, but market-goers must still follow social distancing protocol and other state COVID guidelines for large events. People who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 are not required to wear masks, while unvaccinated people are encouraged to have facial coverings.
Lunchtime musical performances will be back, although they will be held under the overhang at City Hall instead of on the building’s front lawn like in years past. This is being done to help with social distancing, according to Kylie S. Peck, chief executive officer of the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce.
Guitarist Gary Walts will perform under the overhang today as the market’s first musician of the season.
Established in 1977, the Greater Watertown-North Country Farm & Craft Market has been billed as the longest-running and largest farmers market in the north country.
