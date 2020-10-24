DEXTER — For the past 30 years, funeral director Richard “Dick” W. Stevenson was ready at a moment’s notice to help a grieving family during that most difficult time when they lost a loved one.
One of those phone calls could come at any time during the day, on any day of the year, said Mr. Stevenson, the former owner of the Johnson Funeral Home in Dexter.
He didn’t think about himself. He knew he had to help a member of the community go through the worst time of their lives.
Starting his career in 1979, Mr. Stevenson doesn’t know how many funerals he oversaw, saying he probably averaged between 65 and 70 a year.
Earlier this month, Mr. Stevenson, 66, sold the 94-year-old business to another funeral home owner, Jill Bruce-Wiley.
“I was burying people my age,” he said. “It was time to have a little time for myself.”
The Johnson Funeral Home, 237 William St., was in his wife Jaye’s family during all of its 94 years, first with her grandfather Pearl Johnson, then with her father Robert Johnson.
But he knew the funeral home would be in good hands with Mrs. Bruce-Wiley, who also comes from a family with decades in the business.
She owns the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home and the Bruce Funeral Home in Watertown. After working for her father Jack, she purchased the two businesses from him in 2012 when Mr. Bruce retired.
Mrs. Bruce-Wiley, a 1994 graduate from the former Canton ATC with a degree in mortuary science, first got interested in becoming a funeral director as a sixth-grader helping her father at the funeral home.
Now her son, Benjamin, is helping her with her work as she did with her father, who still assists with funerals.
“I’m a second-generation funeral director,” she said.
Mrs. Bruce-Wiley and her husband Jeff, the athletic director at Jefferson Community College in Watertown, have become immersed in the community, with her son and daughter Brooke attending school in the General Brown Central School District.
That involvement is one reason why she was interested in becoming the owner of the Dexter funeral home.
She’s not making many changes to the business, which Mr. Stevenson ran for decades.
“He’s done such a nice job,” she said.
Funeral Director Cathy Pitken, who worked with Mr. Stevenson for 25 years, will be staying on to work there.
It’s an arrangement that comes full circle, Ms. Pitken said.
She started her career working for Mrs. Bruce-Wiley’s father back in 1986, when her new boss was that little girl who wanted to work in a funeral home.
“It’s a small world,” Ms. Pitken said.
Mrs. Bruce-Wiley will be “a great addition to the community,” describing her as a “very caring and compassionate funeral director.”
Over her 25 years at the Johnson Funeral Home, she watched how Mr. Stevenson helped so many families get through “one of the worst times in their life and make some sense of it.”
Every funeral is different, she said. A funeral director has to know what to say and what to do with each family.
“You do what you want to have done for your loved one,” she said.
On Friday, Mr. Stevenson was there to help yet another family. He helped make the arrangements for the funeral for Alec Williamson, 38, a Verizon employee who was struck by a pickup truck while working on Main Street in the village of Theresa on Oct. 13.
“It’s my last official funeral on the books,” he said.
There was a procession of Verizon vehicles driven by his friends and colleagues Friday. They were joined by a motorcycle club of military veterans, who honored the retired U.S. Army staff sergeant who served in Korea and two tours of Afghanistan.
For Mr. Stevenson, it’s time to spend more time enjoying life and doing the things he couldn’t do when he worked at the funeral home.
To start this chapter of his life, Mr. Stevenson, who will continue to help out at the Dexter funeral home when needed, will be off for a nine-day hunting trip in Colorado.
He plans to spend more time fishing and golfing, taking trips with his wife, then going fishing once again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.