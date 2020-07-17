WATERTOWN — City officials got some unexpected good news about June sales tax revenues when they learned that revenues were up $393,746, or 21.12 percent, compared to last June.
They’ve expressed concerns during previous months about the impact the shutdown of the local economy would have on sales tax revenues since the coronavirus began in March.
But, in comparison to the original budget projection for June, sales tax was up $157,017 or 7.47 percent, according to a memo by City Comptroller James E. Mills.
The year-to-date actual receipts are up $252,709 or 1.35 percent, while the year-to-date receipts on a budget basis are down $316,220 or 1.64 percent, he wrote.
Mr. Mills didn’t expect the good news for June.
“It was not as drastic as I anticipated,” he said Friday, adding that some of the increase might be attributed to businesses getting an extension to report sales tax to the state.
Early on, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith projected that the city will lose about $2 million in sales tax revenues because of the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
After a miserable April, the city’s sales tax revenue dropped for a second consecutive month, as revenue plummeted another 38 percent in May.
Restaurants, retail stores and car sales were the hardest hit areas of the local economy during the first three months of the pandemic.
The state reopened Phase IV of the local economy three weeks ago, with restaurants offering dining room service and some retail stores opening doors. The Salmon Run Mall fully opened last week and car dealerships got the green light to begin in-person business in May.
After learning about the 21 percent increase, Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said she “was pleasantly surprised,” thinking that there could be a small increase because more businesses have opened during the month.
“It’s certainly optimistic,” she said.
So it will be interesting to learn how they ended up doing when the state releases information about those components of the local economy, Mr. Mills said.
He’s also still waiting to hear whether the state will just delay a $921,000 payment in state aid or the city loses that payment altogether.
To add insult to injury, the state withheld $314,650 from November’s sales tax distribution to Jefferson County to cover its $490,677 of Aid and Incentives for Municipalities-related payments to the county, towns and villages that were initially cut in the state’s 2020 budget, Mr. Mills explained in his memo.
That meant the city was shorted $117,762 — $75,516 in November and $42,246 in May — to fund the state’s AIM payments, Mr. Mills said.
