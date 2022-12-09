WATERTOWN — City officials and Michael E. Lundy have worked out a final purchase offer for the Watertown Golf Club.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix has put the purchase offer on the agenda for council members to vote on the $3.4 million deal during a special meeting on Monday night.
The deal will most assuredly be approved since three council members — Lisa A. Ruggiero, Patrick J. Hickey and Cliff G. Olney III — support it.
“We already voted to purchase it two weeks ago,” Councilwoman Ruggiero said. “This will ratify the vote.”
Mr. Lundy owns nine holes of the golf course, while the city possesses the other nine that it has been leasing to the golf course owner.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce have been adamantly against it, mainly because of the $3.4 million price tag.
The mayor also has insisted that the city should complete an appraisal on the golf club before the city purchases it.
Councilwoman Ruggiero said Mr. Lundy told her on Friday that if the deal hadn’t gone through Mr. Lundy was ready to sell his nine holes to P.J. Simao, who owns Ives Hill Country Club.
The three council members and Mr. Mix met with Mr. Lundy on Friday to take a look at some financial documents about the golf club to help shed some light on whether it makes money.
However, they were not able to discuss the information publicly because they signed nondisclosure agreements prohibiting them from doing so.
Mr. Mix said the special meeting was called for Monday night to speed up the process a week so that the city could provide a signed purchase agreement to the state Department of Finance and Taxation, which then could confirm all the golf club’s sales taxes are paid.
After Monday night, the city can then start on getting the golf course ready for the opening of the season in May. The city will run the golf club as a municipal golf course.
Mr. Lundy and his sister, Colleen, have agreed to provide their expertise as consultants to help the city run golf tournaments and day-today operations next season.
Under the deal, the city would pay the agreed $3.4 million for two parcels totaling 63.84 acres, one in the city and the other in the town of Watertown.
The deal also includes personal property, such as 60 golf carts and other equipment.
The purchase also includes a competition covenant that will be put into the deeds, limiting Mr. Simao from operating no more than nine holes at Ives Hill.
For years, the golf club has been the source of legal action by both Mr. Lundy and Mr. Simao.
Mr. Lundy will not pursue a potential lawsuit he was considering against the city and council members Mrs. Ruggiero and Mr. Olney, but it does not include a release from any claims made by Mr. Simao.
Council members still will have to decide how to pay for the golf club, although Mr. Mix has reservations about using American Rescue Plan Act funds. He noted possible unknown restrictions on using that type of funding to purchase it.
The council will also have to amend the city budget for the operational costs and any capital improvements. The city will have to construct a building to house the golf carts, Mr. Mix said.
Mr. Simao would receive an unspecified amount of money from Mr. Lundy for turning his 18-hole golf course into nine holes.
The pending purchase of the golf club has prompted a lot of public debate, with residents both in support and against the purchase.
The special meeting is set for 7 p.m. Monday night in the third-floor council chambers, 245 Washington St.
