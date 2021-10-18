WATERTOWN — The city has brought in some energy expertise to complete an engineering analysis on how to sell electricity on the open market for its 94-year-old hydroelectric plant on Marble Street.
The City Council on Monday night retained Northeast Energy Services to evaluate the metering, controls and grid connections needed to participate in the state’s energy market.
Northeast Energy Services was selected to do work on the recommendation by consultant AMBER Energy US, which is working with the city hydroelectric task force.
That group is looking at what the city should do about losing millions of dollars in hydro revenues after a contract with National Grid ends in 2029.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said the firm was identified as a consultant that can provide the desired knowledge and advice in the electricity market.
The hydroelectric committee, led by former Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr., has reviewed the company’s credentials and experience, Mr. Mix said.
The firm will be paid on an hourly basis at $150 per hour for about 100 to 125 hours of work, Mr. Mix said.
Hiring the consultant comes at a time when the hydro plant is bringing in more revenues than were expected, caused by the large amount of rainfall this past summer.
The three turbines — known as Faith, Hope and Charity — produced “a lot more electricity” because of the wet weather, Mr. Mix said.
The hydro plant supplies electricity to more than 20 city buildings and properties. After using the energy from the hydroelectric plant for its buildings, the city sells its excess power to National Grid.
Normally, the three turbines shut down in August for the lack of rain. But this year, rain continued in July and August, so the city decided to put off a project to install new racks that keep debris from damaging the turbines.
It made economic sense to keep the plant running, Mr. Mix said. During the summer, the plant generated about $1.6 million, more than four times the anticipated amount.
But City Comptroller James E. Mills issued a warning.
“It’s started as a good year,” he said, adding as the year goes, the rain and revenues could dry up.
“We don’t know what the rest of the year will do.”
The city is bracing for a financial cliff when the National Grid agreement ends.
In 1991, the city began the franchise agreement to sell electricity to National Grid. When it expires in 2029, the power company will pay the city 34.78 cents per kwh.
