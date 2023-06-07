WATERTOWN — Christina Sampson was making the rounds of potential employers at the city of Watertown’s first ever job fair on Wednesday.
But she really hopes to get a job with the city school district.
“I think I could have a good career with them,” she said.
She was among 32 job seekers who attended the job fair at the Watertown Municipal Arena during the event’s first two hours.
Shortly before 4 p.m., a handful of potential employees were talking to city department heads and representatives from the Watertown Housing Authority and the school district about joining their workforces.
But City Human Resources Director Matthew Roy said he hoped more people would show up after they finished work for the day. The job fair ended at 6 p.m.
The city decided to hold the job fair after having trouble filling positions in several city departments during the past year.
The public works department has between four and six unfilled jobs and the city has been unable to find applicants for two civil engineering positions that were added to the department last year.
Looking for a career change, Keyan Deom stopped by to speak with Public Works Superintendent Patrick Keenan about positions that remain open.
He’s also interested in becoming a first responder with the city fire or police department.
He said employees receive better benefits in the public sector.
“I’m just looking for an upper echelon position,” he said.
The positions at the job fair included engineering, custodial and maintenance, teaching, food service and law enforcement, firefighting, nursing, public works, parks and recreation, finance and information technology.
