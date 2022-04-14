WATERTOWN — The city is taking another crack at finding a contractor to bid on the long-awaited $3.7 million downtown streetscape project.
On April 6, the city failed to get any bids for the project that is part of its $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative program.
City Planner Geoffrey T. Urda said Thursday that he hopes the city will host a rebid before the end of the month.
The Planning Department is working with Barton & Loguidice, the Watertown engineering firm that designed the project, to find a contractor. The engineering firm plans to contact more companies to see if they’d be interested in the job.
“We’re casting a very, very large net,” Mr. Urda said.
Barton & Loguidice told the Planning Department that the lack of bids was due to a combination of trying to get the project done in November and that it’s an unusually busy construction season for contractors.
The project will also need multiple subcontractors, he said.
The streetscape improvements are considered the most visible out of 10 DRI projects.
The project came up during Monday morning’s Advantage Watertown meeting. The members of the city committee meet monthly to discuss city issues.
“It’s a complex project,” said Advantage Watertown Chair Jason F. White after hearing why the project is stalled.
City officials still hope the project will get off the ground this construction season, but the timeline for finishing it has been pushed back until next year.
Mr. Urda surmised that the city didn’t receive any bids because “it may have been aggressive” to get the project completed this year.
The planned major improvements include the bulk of Court Street, the 200 block of Coffeen Street, the 200 block of Franklin Street and a makeover of Lachenauer Plaza.
Once completed, the streetscape improvements would change the character of that section of downtown for years to come.
The goal of the project is to increase pedestrian comfort and safety in the project footprint and create a more walkable downtown. The project’s cost has jumped to $3.7 million. The city was awarded $1.6 million in DRI funding for the project and planned to use $1.75 million in its American Rescue Plan funds, as well as a $250,000 grant from National Grid and $75,000 in Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program, or CHIPS money, to pay for it.
Four years ago, the project’s cost was estimated to be $1.645 million. In February, City Council members learned that this estimate had risen to $3.2 million. Now, construction costs are estimated at $3.283 million. The project’s design and construction inspection makes up the remainder.
The increase in the project cost has been blamed on issues with the nation’s supply chain, increasing costs of materials, general construction costs and the scope of the project changing since it was first proposed four years ago.
