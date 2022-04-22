WATERTOWN — The changes are continuing at the Watertown Towne Center retail complex as Kay Jewelers moves into the former M&T Bank storefront.
Kay Jewelers will be relocating from its current location in the Salmon Run Mall. The jewelry store was an original tenant in the mall when it was built in the 1980s.
Work on remodeling the interior of the 3,000-square-foot storefront began recently for the new store at the sprawling retail center on Route 3. A grand opening is slated for July 7.
The new store is almost twice as large as the existing store in the mall. It will be in a building at the front of the retail complex. Target is one of its anchor stores.
Earlier this month, the Akron, Ohio, national retailer got a permit for a new sign from the Watertown Town Planning Board.
Kay Jewelers’ move to the COR Development-owned plaza comes after the Perrywinkle Fine Jewelry store recently moving from Watertown Towne Center down the road to Stateway Plaza, on Arsenal Street in the city.
Also at the Watertown Towne Center, T.J. Maxx will be moving into the former Bed Bath & Beyond store.
Panera Bread plans to move a few hundred feet from its existing location in the Target plaza to the former TGI Friday’s restaurant. The Missouri-based restaurant chain wants to update the former TGI Friday’s location so it can have a drive-up window.
COR officials will be discussing site plans for the Panera project on Tuesday with the Jefferson County Planning Board and then return to the town for its approval in May.
A nail salon also plans to move into the defunct Payless shoe store in the Target plaza, Jefferson County codes officials said.
The Five Below store will also soon be getting an upgrade, they said.
