WATERTOWN — City Council members will be asked on Monday night if they support a $4.6 million project to create a second entrance into the city industrial park to help accommodate increasing truck traffic.
The second entrance into the City Center Industrial Park has been discussed for years and has gained traction in recent months as Renzi Food Service started a major expansion in the industrial park on South Bellew Avenue.
Council members will discuss the $4.6 million project at Monday night’s work session.
The second entrance would be created by constructing a 2,400-foot-long road extension of Waterman Drive that would connect at Arsenal Street and Coleman Avenue. Some of the Raymour & Flanigan Furniture store parking lot needs to acquired.
The project also would include storm sewer improvements, sidewalk, reconfiguration and striping of the furniture store plaza, as well as modification to the plaza entrance, according to the city’s capital improvements budget.
The $4.6 million cost includes estimated engineering and construction expenses. The city would borrow for the project.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith has supported the second entrance project. In recent months, the Watertown Local Development Corporation, also known as the Watertown Trust, and the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agencies, have talked about the need for the additional entrance.
Renzi first asked about getting a second entrance when the company moved into the industrial park years ago.
“Renzi Food Service has voiced their concern about not having a second access for their trucks,” City Manager Kenneth A. Mix wrote in a memo to council. The Metropolitan Planning Organization — a group consisting of city, county and state Department of Transportation officials who look at transportation issues — is studying alternatives for access.
The MPO, however, is interested improving access for emergency vehicles, Mr. Mix wrote.
Mayor Smith has expressed concerns that the industrial park’s only entrance could become blocked by an accident, causing city police and county sheriff patrol vehicles to become unable to exit from the public safety building in the industrial park.
He’s also concerned that Renzi would not move ahead with a future planned office building if the second entrance isn’t built.
The company is in the midst of building a 38,176-square-foot addition to create more office and warehouse space.
The company also had been dealing with wetlands issues involving the expansion project with the U.S. Army Corps or Engineers and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.