WATERTOWN — The city has hired a golf club manager to run the former Watertown Golf Club.
Late on Wednesday afternoon, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix confirmed that Jordan Northrop, who has previous golf management experience, will be the Thompson Park Golf Course’s first manager since the city purchased it in January.
“News travels fast in this town,” Mr. Mix said about the hire.
Mr. Northrop, a Watertown resident, was one of three candidates interviewed for the job. He will be paid an annual salary of $58,775.
He’s currently the financial manager at Bob Johnson Volkswagen but “really wanted to get back into golf management,” Mr. Mix said.
Parks and Recreation Superintendent Scott D. Weller recommended him to the position two weeks ago because of his previous experience, Mr. Mix said.
Mr. Weller, who interviewed Mr. Northrop, was unavailable for comment on Wednesday afternoon.
Mr. Northrop was the golf manager at George Dunne National Golf Course, an 18-hole course in Oak Forest, Illinois, and G2 Golf LLC, overseeing a 27-hole semipro golf course and an 18-hole private course.
He’s also a graduate of the San Diego Golf Academy in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with an associate degree.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said she just heard the news earlier in the day and was still finding out about him.
“I hear it’s a big hire,” she said.
Councilman Patrick J. Hickey thinks City Council will discuss the hire during Monday night’s meeting.
He thinks things are coming together while the city continues to work on several fronts to get the golf course opened in May.
Fred Hicks, who was at the golf club for 30 years, also is a recent hire and will be the head greens keeper.
The city has a tentative agreement for Spokes Craft Beer and Tapas to run the food and beverage operations at the clubhouse, Councilman Hickey said.
The Spokes owners have started working on obtaining a liquor license for the clubhouse, he said.
In recent days, about 50 golf carts have been repaired and maintained, Councilman Hickey said.
The city must still hire an electrician to redo the electrical system on the clubhouse’s interior, he said. The electrical issues were unexpectedly found on Dec. 28 in the building’s basement.
The city purchased the golf course for $3.4 million in January from Michael E. Lundy.
For months, it’s been a hotly debated issue by council members and the public.
For decades, Mr. Northrop’s family’s business was in car dealerships, owning several dealerships until the family sold the last one on Washington Street, now the site of F.X. Caprara Kia, to Fox Ford in Auburn in 1989.
Mr. Northrop could not be reached for comment.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.