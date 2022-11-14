WATERTOWN — Local boat manufacturer MetalCraft Marine has been nominated for a prestigious award, the Most Significant Boat of the Year, from Workboat Magazine.
MCM, which has a manufacturing site in the Jefferson County Corporate Park, designed and built the FireCat 25M, christened the Monjeb 2, for Kuwait Fire Services.
It was manufactured between sites in Watertown and Kingston, Ontario, as a catamaran fireboat with a large amount of firefighting equipment on board, electronic control display that operates six fire monitors, pumps and hydraulic towers. The towers are tall enough to reach the decks of oil carriers that travel through Kuwait ports.
The Monjeb 2 is a National Fire Protection Agency Class I and II fireboat that can travel at speeds up to 27 knots, twice as fast as other NFPA fireboats but half as expensive.
Bob Clark, MCM contracts manager, said the build was the “first of its kind” and is a “next generation” fireboat.
“We’re proud of our entire team of skilled professionals and the suppliers who contributed to this,” he said. “We’re thrilled to be nominated for the Most Significant Boat of the Year. It feels good to have everyone’s hard work recognized for this innovative project.”
Workboat Magazine nominates every year 10 significant boats based upon a variety of criteria, and industry peers and readers of the magazine vote on their favorite. MCM last won the award in 2020 for its Interceptor patrol boat that was built for the Los Angeles Port Police.
Metalcraft began its U.S. manufacturing in 1999 with a site on Riverside Drive in Clayton. In 2012, it expanded to Cape Vincent and in 2020 relocated to the corporate park off outer Coffeen Street.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.