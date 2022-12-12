WATERTOWN — Watertown Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and his family have purchased The Manor House in Pierrepont Manor.
Mayor Smith and wife Milly C. Smith will be the capital investors while their son Carlos and daughter-in-law Fern Smith, who have experience in the hospitality field, will run the day-to-day operations.
Mrs. Smith said the property was bought from the former owners James and Kathy Naklick for $500,000.
Historically, the building has been used as a wedding venue as well as the home of the Naklick’s business Creative Imaging.
Once the Smiths noticed it was on the market, about six to seven months ago, they became interested in purchasing the building.
Mrs. Smith said that there will be some changes, but overall the venue will stay the same.
“Obviously, (it’s) just a great place, but there’s always room for improvement,” she said.
Some improvements include adding a bridal suite, serving alcohol, catering, and opportunities for ethnic food.
They also plan to hold different events at The Manor House such as international dinners, baptisms, marriages, or any type of celebratory event.
“We want to really try to expand beyond the wedding aspect and just make it a venue where you can have gatherings,” she said.
She also went on to say that a place like The Manor House “is very much needed in Watertown.”
The property is owned by CEI Real Estate and Management Services, which is owned by the mayor and his wife.
Mrs. Smith said her son and daughter-in-law have a lot of experience in the field.
“My daughter-in-law and my son thought that this would be a great opportunity,” she said. “They definitely have the know-how and the knowledge base to run a business of that sort.”
She said that she and the mayor are “doing a leap of faith.”
“I think that Jeff and I are proven business people in the community,” she said. “We are obviously entrusting this business to our children and helping them with some of the business making decisions, but weddings and events venues, it takes a lot of time from individuals, and Jeff and I don’t have that kind of time. But we can make the investment and then trust that our children will move it forward.”
The Smiths officially took ownership of the business oon Dec. 1 and the name will continue to be The Manor House.
