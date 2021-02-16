WATERTOWN — Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith on Tuesday expressed some misgivings about the proposed business improvement district in the city.
A business improvement district provides services that enhance the area it encompasses like daily trash pickup, improved snow removal, event coordination, collaborative marketing and beautification projects. Districts are typically financed through an assessed fee, and the payment rate would be assessed against the property owner
While he likes the concept, Mayor Smith said he isn’t in favor of the city getting involved in the business improvement district — or BID — and assessing a tax for it.
“That’s where it loses my interest,” he said at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.
He wouldn’t be opposed for business or property owners “to go off on their own to do it,” rather than government being involved.
But Joseph A. Wessner, president of the Watertown Downtown Business Association, said the whole idea of a BID is for property owners to be assessed a tax to pay for the BID, which would be located in and around Public Square.
That’s the only way that the BID could be adequately funded and provide the services to the entire downtown, he said.
The BID would have an annual budget of $194,000, funded by that special assessment billed to property owners.
That works out to $2.62 per $1,000 of the assessed value with a cap of $5,000 per property.
The DBA has been working on its plans to establish the district for almost two years. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic interrupted some of the work.
Mr. Wessner hopes to make a presentation to the City Council next month about the plans. He recently met with the mayor about the plans, so he wasn’t surprised by the comments made by the mayor Tuesday night. Councilwomen Lisa A. Ruggiero and Sarah V. Compo seemed interested, he said.
In recent months, he has talked to about half of the 107 downtown property owners who would be part of the BID. So far, he’s only gotten a mostly positive response. The DBA needs to convince at least 51% of them.
The BID would collaborate on marketing and beautification programs to promote the BID and its businesses, be responsible for cleanup and snow removal, provide security, add more downtown events, work on economic development, coordinate and partner with other downtown groups, as well as make other improvements.
Business improvement districts have been around since the 1980s. New York state is home to 130 districts in Batavia, Geneva, Canandaigua, Ithaca and other areas.
A BID was proposed for downtown in 1993, but several business owners voted against it and quashed it.
