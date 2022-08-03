WATERTOWN — A neurology medical practice on Washington Street has agreed to repay the federal government more than $800,000 for what it admitted was improper and reckless billing, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

North Country Neurology PC, a physician-owned medical practice at 1340 Washington St., has agreed to pay back $850,000 for the “improper” and “reckless” billing for medical services, U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman announced Wednesday. The doctors listed on the website of the practice include Dr. Abdul Latif, Dr. Sundus Latif, Dr. Mohsin Ali, Dr. Samah Mohiuddin and physician assistant Lisa Trickey.

