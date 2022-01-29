WATERTOWN — Two neglected areas of downtown will be getting makeovers later this year under the city’s $1.6 million streetscape project.
The city is putting together the final drawings for major improvements along the bulk of Court Street, the 200 block of Coffeen Street, the 200 block of Franklin Street and a do over of Lachenauer Plaza.
The goal of the project is to increase pedestrian comfort and safety within the project footprint and create a more walkable downtown.
Plans call for installing bicycle lanes, widening sidewalks, improved lighting and crosswalk enhancements such as brick pavers.
The city is using some of its $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding to complete the streetscape project.
Christin D. Filippelli and Jessica R. Williams are excited about the improvements that will be happening along Court Street where the business partners are opening The Eatery, a restaurant at 168 Court St. that will be serving up comfort food when it opens in a few weeks.
“I’m thrilled to be part of a community that thrives to thrive,” Ms. Filippelli said. “There’s real opportunity in Watertown and I’m grateful to be part of the revival.”
At a September open house, city Planning Department officials expressed excitement about what will be happening with the improvements to the little-used plaza at American Corner, the conjunction of Arsenal and Court streets with Public Square.
The plaza will become more open by removing shrubs that now dominate it and replacing them with small trees. It’ll have a more inviting appearance, city planners said.
The Court Street and Lachenauer Plaza improvements have gotten most of the attention.
But the planned work along the section of Franklin Street is just a block down from Jefferson Community College’s $2.5 million downtown education center planned at the former Club Rio nightclub.
That project also involves renovating a series of deteriorating storefronts that will be turned into more offices for Neighbors of Watertown Inc. The local housing and development organization purchased the Club Rio building and is redeveloping it for JCC.
The sidewalk and other improvements on lower Franklin Street will help showcase the JCC project, said Neighbors Executive Director Reginald J. Schweitzer Jr.
Similar streetscape work, with quaint street lampposts and brick pavers, was completed years ago in front of the Neighbors headquarters on Franklin Street.
That look will now be extended down another block, toward Sterling Street, Mr. Schweitzer said.
“It’s a nice revitalization for lower Franklin Street,” he said.
The Planning Department will submit a report on the progress of the streetscape project for the Feb. 7 City Council meeting.
To get input from the public, the Planning Department held an open house at the J.B. Wise parking lot pavilion in September, showing off preliminary drawings of what the improvements would look like.
Since then, more drawings have been completed, with nearly 80% of more detailed plans now done, said Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director.
The drawings have not changed that much, although there won’t be as much angular parking as was initially proposed, Mr. Lumbis said.
“It’s just more detailed drawings are done,” Mr. Lumbis said.
Bids are slated to go out in February to hire a general contractor for the project. Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring and be completed this construction season.
