WATERTOWN — Business opportunity: The city is looking for someone to run the clubhouse in the former Watertown Golf Club.
The city is seeking Request for Proposals for a vendor to sell food and beverage at the clubhouse in Thompson Park.
The city’s purchasing department sent out information to more than 20 restaurants to get them interested in the venture. The deadline is March 2. The vendor will be selected on March 20.
Councilman Cliff G. Olney III said he’s talked to two businesses that “are absolutely interested” in running the clubhouse.
“I think they’d be mostly interested because of the liquor sales,” he said. “I think they’d do well.”
The vendor would be required to be open for all golf club events and tournaments. The business also would have exclusive rights to sell concessions in Thompson Park but not in Zoo New York.
The city is working on getting the golf course open in May after recently purchasing the golf club from former owner Michael E. Lundy.
The business would have access to the clubhouse kitchen, bar and event tent and have control over the menu and how to use the facilities, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said.
“What type of food is part of the evaluation,” he said.
The city is not interested in running the clubhouse because it doesn’t want to get involved in the sale of alcohol.
The vendor can expect to be open for between eight and a dozen tournaments.
The RFP doesn’t provide how much the vendor would pay the city to run the clubhouse, That, too, will be part of the evaluation process, Mr. Mix said.
The initial contract will run until Dec. 31, with the option of three more years. The agreement would start as soon as possible.
Mr. Mix doesn’t know what will happen if no vendors express interest in the venture.
The city will need to hire a golf pro and employees to work at the golf course, Mr. Mix said.
The deal to purchase has become a hotly debated issue in the city, with people opposing it because of the $3.4 million price tag. Supporters have said it gives the city control of the land in the city-owned park forever.
Last week, some electrical issues surfaced in the clubhouse basement, causing further debate about the deal.
The Watertown Daily Times obtained photos of the basement and electrical issues. The photos show a light dangling by a wire, junction and circuit breaker boxes not having covers and the furnace lacking a door.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith has requested that a resolution be placed on the Feb. 21 agenda to hire an electrician to inspect the electrical issues.
Councilman Olney acknowledged that it looked like “sloppy work,” but it could quickly be corrected. Mr. Mix said he doesn’t know when the inspection can take place or how much it would cost.
The city did not require an inspection of the clubhouse before finalizing the deal. Mr. Lundy said he will correct the problems before April 1.
As part of the deal, he’s setting aside $100,000 to pay for any repairs that must be corrected before then.
City officials also were unable to have access to the basement on because Mr. Lundy didn’t have the keys to the building during a Dec. 31 walk through.
