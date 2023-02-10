WATERTOWN — Business opportunity: The city is looking for someone to run the clubhouse in the former Watertown Golf Club.

The city is seeking Request for Proposals for a vendor to sell food and beverage at the clubhouse in Thompson Park.

0211_wdj_clubhouse interior_Prov2.jpg

An electrical panel in the clubhouse at the Watertown Golf Club is in need of repair. Provided photo
0211_wdj_clubhouse interior_Prov12.jpg

Electrical issues were found at the Watertown Golf Club last week. Some of them surfaced in the clubhouse basement, including junction and circuit breaker boxes not having covers. Provided photo
