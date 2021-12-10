WATERTOWN — A downtown hookah lounge is being scrutinized for allegedly allowing a pole dancer to perform in scantily clad clothing when the activity isn’t allowed in a commercial district.
The city Planning Department learned about a pole dancer performing at Pure Hookah Lounge last Saturday night after a Facebook Live video surfaced.
Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director, said pole dancing — considered an “adult use” — is not allowed downtown. Adult-use activities are allowed only in heavy industrial zones.
A hookah bar is allowed at the location.
Pure Lounge, 312 Arsenal St. Suite 600, opened in July after receiving zoning compliance for a hookah lounge from the city’s Code Enforcement Office.
The hookah lounge received a building permit and underwent renovations before opening. That was the last that city officials had heard about the business — until last weekend.
After receiving a complaint from a resident, City Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero contacted Mr. Lumbis and other city officials in an email seeking to find out whether pole dancers are allowed to perform in a commercially zoned district.
Former Mayor Jeffrey E. Graham posted the video of the pole dancer to Facebook on Saturday. It was quickly removed, but not before Councilwoman Ruggiero and a few City Hall staffers saw it.
Mr. Lumbis was unable to watch it before it was taken down. It’s unclear whether the pole dancer removed her clothing at any time during the performance.
“We’re not exactly sure what’s occurring,” Mr. Lumbis said, adding that the city is investigating the incident and what goes on at the hookah lounge.
The video shows a woman wearing a red-and-white, Santa-like lingerie top and black leather thong performing a pole dance routine.
The city will look at “certain criteria” to determine whether the pole dancing would be considered an adult use. Looking at specific language and definitions, it will depend on what she was wearing, what she exposed and whether the dancing was sexual in nature, Mr. Lumbis said.
Some people take up pole dancing to exercise. It can also be an art form. Such activities cannot be located within 500 feet of a residential area or within 2,000 feet of a school or “place of worship,” according to the adult uses section of city zoning law.
Pure Lounge is across the street from St. Patrick’s Church.
Mr. Graham would not say why he was at the hookah lounge live streaming the pole dancer performance that night.
“I don’t have any comment. I’m not interested in getting involved,” he said, adding “I’m a believer in the First Amendment.”
According to its Facebook page and website, Pure Lounge — which is open at night Thursday to Saturday and serves alcohol and food — includes a series of photos with women in lingerie and a dance pole in the background.
A night in October was called “Pajamas and Lingerie,” while another night was advertised as “Sexy Saturday.” On the website, the hookah lounge is advertised as “Sometimes you just want to have a night of FUN,” and “The best night in town.”
Describing those nights has having “themes,” co-owner Imani Cooper said Pure Lounge uses the flyers on its Facebook page to attract customers, but pole dancing nights are not offered at the nightclub.
“It’s just a hookah bar,” she said initially.
She denied that a woman was pole dancing at the club on Saturday. Ms. Cooper said she was not at the lounge and out of town on Saturday night, but planned to talk to the manager about it.
She went on to say that Pure Lounge is a dance club.
“We let people dance. If a customer wants to get up and dance, what am I going to say, ‘get down and stop?’” she said. “As long as it’s not provocative and erotic. As long as she’s not nakie, I know that much.”
A few minutes later, Ms. Cooper and her business partner, Labresha Johnson, called back to insist that other bars in the city do the same kind of advertising to bring customers to their establishments.
“Why aren’t you doing articles about them?” said Ms. Johnson, who remembered that Mr. Graham was at the bar on Saturday night.
The two women, who are Black, also characterized the inquiry into the business as racist.
Earlier on Thursday, they announced that Pure Lounge will be closed until Dec. 16. The two owners explained that they intend to complete an extensive cleaning because of the pandemic before they reopen.
If it’s determined that the activity is an adult use, the city Code Enforcement Office will send a letter to the business directing it to cease those activities, Mr. Lumbis said.
Dana Aikins, the city’s code enforcement supervisor, said it will be up to him to legally enforce that businesses not violate the city’s zoning laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.