WATERTOWN — The Town Planning Board on Monday signed off on changes to the egg hatchery project in the agribusiness park on Route 3.
In June of last year, a Georgia company, CWT Farms International, broke ground on a 50,000-square-foot hatchery in the Thousand Islands International Agriculture and Business Park that will produce 800,000 chicks a week.
The hatchery is still under construction. The project has taken longer than expected to complete.
The developer is Michael E. Lundy, who owns the agribusiness park.
The hatchery project was put on hold after the sudden death in April of Jeffrey Lee Pierce, CWT’s vice president of marketing and strategic alliances.
Pierce died suddenly at age 61, according to his obituary.
“He was an absolute legend in the egg industry. He took great pride in his many accomplishments and worked most of his career developing and growing business in Canada, where he made many great friends that were more like family,” his obituary stated. “He was known as “Mr. Canada”, and “The Egg Man” amongst family, friends, and colleagues alike.”
The company has made some changes on the inside of the building. On a recommendation of a consultant brought in to help with the project, the hatchery will be using more robotics and automation in the egg hatching process, Lundy said.
“It’s going to be much more efficient,” he said.
The plant was slated to be in operation this fall and “the hopes are now by the end of the year,” Lundy said.
On Monday, Lundy went before the Town Planning Board asking to amend the site plans for the project.
The board granted a 2,300-square-foot addition to the east side of the building to take care of egg shell waste that will be created by the hatchery process.
Town officials requested some changes to that portion of the hatchery process, citing some issues with the egg shell waste process at another hatchery that the company owns in the town.
Egg shell waste taken from that plant to the city’s waste water treatment caused some issues with their disposal at the city facility, planning board co-chair Pamela D. Desormo said.
The egg shell particles for the new hatchery will go to the landfill instead, Lundy said.
The project’s other change has to do with a 30-foot long generator and cooling equipment that will be installed on the west side of the building, he said. They will be located in a 60-foot by 100-foot fenced in area.
The Town Planning Board also amended the site plans for two other projects that Lundy is involved in at Washington Summit, a sprawling professional medical office complex that he owns on outer Washington Street.
Site work recently began where the old AAA building will be rebuilt. That building was dismantled — piece by piece — and will be moved to a spot at the corner of Summit Boulevard and Summit Drive.
The former AAA building closed about a year ago and AAA reopened just a couple hundred feet away in a building owned by Lundy.
On Monday, the planning board agreed that the rebuilt structure can be larger than had been originally proposed. Instead of 40 feet by 100 feet, it will be 50 feet by 100 feet.
He will then either find a tenant for it or sell it.
The planning board also agreed that another medical office building at Washington Summit Lundy plans to construct also will be larger. The size of that building will be 8,300 square feet, up from 6,000 square feet that was first proposed.
Lundy also is working on constructing a 24,000-square-foot medical center in the complex.
