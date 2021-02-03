WATERTOWN — The city’s Planning Board took no action on the site plan for the proposed Chick-fil-A restaurant in City Center Plaza off Arsenal Street.
Planning Board members expressed concerns about potential traffic congestion caused by too many vehicles trying to get to the drive-up window. They asked that Chick-fil-A and the owner of the plaza agree to put up some signs directing traffic on which way they should enter the restaurant property from the other businesses in the plaza.
Michael A. Lumbis, the city planning and community development director, said after the meeting he expects the board to approve the site plans in March.
The project also needs an aerial variance for the drive-up window canopy. The canopy needs a 50-foot setback but it only has a 32-foot setback as it’s proposed.
The site plans will need final approval from the City Council.
Last week, the Jefferson County Planning Board recommended the site plan following lengthy discussion about the same concerns over the drive-up window.
Construction of the 5,000-square-foot Chick-fil-A restaurant won’t begin until the fall and would open a year later.
The Chick-fil-A would be built at the site of the now-closed Ruby Tuesday restaurant in the plaza. Ruby Tuesday would be demolished to make way for the Chick-fil-A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.