WATERTOWN — The city’s Planning Board on Tuesday approved the site plan for a proposed Chick-fil-A restaurant in City Center Plaza off Arsenal Street.
The developers agreed to make some changes to the site plans after city planners expressed concerns about potential traffic congestion caused by too many vehicles trying to get to the drive-up window. A series of directional signs would be put up in the plaza to direct customers to go behind the IHOP restaurant to get to the drive-up window. That would prevent vehicles getting stacked up and causing some traffic issues into the Chick-fil-A site.
The site plans will now head to City Council for final approval.
The project already received an aerial variance for the drive-up window canopy. The canopy needs a 50-foot setback but it only has a 32-foot setback as it’s proposed.
Construction of the 5,000-square-foot Chick-fil-A restaurant won’t begin until the fall and would open a year later.
The Chick-fil-A would be built at the site of the now-closed Ruby Tuesday restaurant in the plaza. Ruby Tuesday would be demolished to make way for the Chick-fil-A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.