WATERTOWN — The city’s Planning Board on Tuesday approved a zoning change that would allow a proposed commercial building on Washington Street, despite the objections of two residents who complained about flooding that it could cause to their Sherman Avenue properties.
Dr. Sundus and Sarah Latif plan to construct “a mixed use” building next to their neurology practice, 1340 Washington St.
They owners have completed conceptual plans, and would like the building to include retail and professional service tenants and possibly an apartment on the parcels at 1348, 1352 and 1356 Washington St.
The property now includes two houses and a vacant lot across from the Watertown City School District complex.
By a 4-1 vote, the Planning Board approved the zoning change from Residence B to Neighborhood Business after a lengthy discussion about how the project would impact the immediate neighborhood. The two houses would be torn down.
Two neighbors told city planners that their properties have flooded since the owners demolished a nearby house and expanded a parking lot. They have concerns of worsening flooding problems.
Planning Board member Linda Fields said she opposed the zoning change because two more Washington Street homes would be demolished, further changing the character of the neighborhood.
“I’m not for this at all,” she said.
While he voted for the zoning change, Planning Board Neil Katzman said that the owners have not done everything that they promised, including not telling the city that a dentist office would be opening in the neurology practice building.
The developers do not have a time frame when they will move forward with the new building. They will need site plan approval for the project.
