WATERTOWN — A Pittsford company got the go-ahead Tuesday to open a car wash at the location of the former DealMaker Auto Group Honda dealership at 1068 Arsenal St.
The city’s Planning Board on Tuesday approved site plans for a 4,553-square-foot building that would house the car wash.
Demolition of the Honda dealership could start in about six weeks, with construction of the car wash slated to start next spring.
In May, the Planning Board approved a subdivision of the property that would allow for the construction of the car wash on the eastern 1.18-acre parcel.
The City Council is expected to give a final say on the project at its Aug. 16 meeting.
The car wash would employ four to five workers on each shift and be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Richard Schneider, who is listed as the contact for the project, said the Tommy’s Express Car Wash would be the first one in the region. The Pittsford company, ROC Wash Holding, LLC, holds the franchise for the region and plans to open others in the market.
The car wash would be operated automatically with vehicles running along a conveyor belt.
The project would include 25 parking spaces and 19 vacuum stations.
Site plans call for two entrances and two pay station lanes.
Planning Board members agreed with Tim Freitag, an engineer with Bohler Engineering, which is designing the project, that it would be better to have two entrances/exits into the car wash property rather than a single one.
It’s been an ongoing issue for motorists to turn left on Arsenal Street and there is no good way to solve it, the Planning Board said.
Mr. Freitag said motorists can maneuver into the turning lane to turn left. The issue will be sent to the state Department of Transportation to review.
Planning Board members also expressed concern that the closest fire hydrant would be on the opposite side of the road, although all of them are located on that side along Arsenal Street.
They suggested talking to the city’s Fire Department about the issue.
Prime LLC, which is owned by developer P.J. Simao, would sell the parcel to the car wash company if it gets the necessary approvals for the project.
Mr. Simao has said he does not have plans for the other 1.83-acre parcel.
