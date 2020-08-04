WATERTOWN — The developers of a commercial building in the 1300 block of Washington Street will have to wait a little longer to see if they can proceed with the project.
The city’s Planning Board on Tuesday tabled the site plans for a two-story commercial building project at 1348, 1352 and 1356 Washington St. until the developers make some changes to the project’s parking lot that would result in the square footage of the building becoming a little smaller.
City planners delayed action on the project because the project would be altered too much to approve the site plans and send them off for approval by the City Council.
“Too many what ifs,” planning board member Linda J. Fields.
The city will not accept the proposed five parking spots for compact cars in the parking lot because there’s nothing in city codes that would allow for those kind of parking spaces. The driving aisle in the parking lot also must be changed, causing the architects to make the building a little smaller.
The developers, Sundus and Sarah Latif, want to build a 11,532-square-foot mixed-use building and a 28-space parking lot at the site of two houses and a previously demolished house. The building would be constructed at the back of the site.
City planners discussed the project for about an hour before deciding to table the site plans until BCA Architects and Engineers, Watertown, can make the changes and come back before the Planning Board.
Some of the discussion revolved around how the project won’t cause worse flooding problems to neighboring houses on Sherman Street, which is the next street over. Two neighbors — Paula Trainham and Scott Connell — asked BCA engineer Michael Alteri a series of questions about the project on Tuesday.
Mr. Alteri said the proposed drainage system, which would include a rain garden and subsurface system, should handle any storm water that would be produced by the new building and parking lot.
“I guess it’s the unknown,” Mr. Connor said about whether the drainage system would work.
City Engineer Michael Delaney said he’s “fairly confident” the system will work.
Neighbors have expressed concerns that the new building would cause flooding problems in their backyards and that the project would change the character of the neighborhood.
Last month, a petition signed by 24 residents was submitted to the city in opposition to the project.
The Planning Board preferred the building be constructed at the front of the property and the parking lot be at the back, but neighbors would rather have the structure placed at the back, Mr. Alteri said.
While the Planning Board approved the zoning change three months ago, the City Council has tabled the action until the developers submitted site plans for the project.
