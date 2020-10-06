WATERTOWN — The city’s Planning Board on Tuesday gave the green light for a Sackets Harbor restaurateur to move his brewery operations to the former Alteri’s Bakery building in the City Center Industrial Park.
Thomas W. Scozzafava, who owns Sackets Harbor Brewing Co., will convert the former Alteri’s Bakery Building, 851 Waterman Drive, into a brewery and tasting room.
The Planning Board approved the site plans on Tuesday.
The restaurant in Sackets Harbor will remain open.
Now producing 1812 Amber and 1000 Island Pale Ale, the Sackets Harbor Brewing Co. would add Railroad Red beer, Third Rail Porter and Double IPA Malicious Intent back on the product line at the new location.
The brewery will initially employing four or five workers, then growing to between 10 and 12 by the middle of next year.
The Planning Board approved a 960-square-foot addition, a 624-square-foot cooler would be placed on a cement pad on the west side and a large canopy be placed on the south side of the building. The parking lot also will be improved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.