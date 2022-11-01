WATERTOWN — The Syracuse developer of a Taco Bell on State Street appeared before the city planning board for the first time on Tuesday but with different plans than were originally proposed.
The development company, Hospitality Syracuse Inc., has proposed constructing a Taco Bell restaurant at State and Winthrop streets.
Stephanie Albright, an engineer with APD Engineering Architecture, told the board Tuesday that plans had to be changed because the developers were unable to get the nearby Church of the Holy Family to agree to share a parking lot.
The developer is under contract to purchase vacant commercial lots at 514 and 528 State St., and the old Greyhound Bus building at 540 State St.
“I think it would be a benefit to revitalize the neighborhood,” Ms. Albright said.
The building would be reconfigured so the front would no longer face State Street but to the east and a drive-up window would face west.
The planning board opposed the developer’s request to change a portion of Winthrop Street from one-way to two-way traffic.
Planning board member Michelle L. Capone said it “would be more confusing” to motorists if only a portion of the street was two-way, mentioning that Polk Street is that way now near the Marcy building.
While the change for Winthrop Street went nowhere with the board, a zoning change from residential to commercial was approved for the back of 528 and 540 State St.
The 2,600-square-foot restaurant is planned at that corner. The Taco Bell would be in proximity to a Wendy’s and Burger King on State Street.
Peter Souch, who owns the Wendy’s franchise, said the new Taco Bell would cause more traffic congestion in that area. Taco Bell has another restaurant on Arsenal Street that frequently has cars backed up.
But Mike McCracken, director of development for Hospitality Syracuse, said having two Taco Bells would ease congestion at the Arsenal Street store.
The engineering firm is expected to come back at next month’s planning board meeting with additional changes to accommodate traffic flow at the proposed location.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.