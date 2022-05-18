WATERTOWN — The city’s Planning Board will now take its turn to examine plans for the proposed Stewart’s Shops convenience store on Washington Street.
Chuck Marshall, real estate representative for Stewart’s Shops, said he plans to submit plans for the new store on Tuesday.
The Stewart’s Shop would replace an existing store at 1226 Washington St., just blocks down from the proposed store.
The project will go before the Planning Board on June 7 for site plan review.
Two weeks ago, the project cleared a major hurdle when the City Council voted, 3-2, to approve a zoning change needed for the project to proceed.
Mr. Marshall said he’s waiting until the Tuesday deadline to file the plans with the planning department.
“We’re still working on it to make it better for the city, us and the neighbors,” he said.
The Ballston Spa company’s engineering firm is still figuring out how to incorporate a side door as part of the plans for the project and to comply with the city comprehensive plan, he said.
City officials said the Planning Board is expected to vote on the site plans on the night of the meeting. The project then goes back to City Council for special use permit needed for the store to sell gas.
Last October, the city Planning Board became involved in the project when it voted, 5-1, to approve the Flower Avenue East zoning change.
But the project stalled after residents expressed concerns about traffic, gas fumes, a decrease in property values and the store changing the character of the neighborhood.
However, two weeks ago, council members Patrick J. Hickey, Cliff G. Olney III and Sarah V. Compo Pierce agreed to change the zoning for an adjoining house at 108 Flower Ave. E. That property needed a zoning change from Residence B to Neighborhood Business.
Three vacant lots that front Washington Street have the correct zoning.
Over the weeks, the company made a series of changes to the look of the store. Dormers and a cupula were added to the store to make it look more like a residence and fit into the neighborhood, Mr. Marshall said.
The company also reduced the footprint of the new store from 3,975 square feet to 3,445, decreased the number of fuel pumps and plans to use a small portion of the property next door at 108 Flower Ave. East for the zone change.
