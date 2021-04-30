WATERTOWN — Jenn Bossuot wonders if she should have asked Barry K. Stewart about his day, co…
WATERTOWN — It appears a real estate agency will continue operating after its two owners were shot and killed this week by a former employee.
Maxine M. Quigg, 50, of Wellesley Island, and Terence M. O’Brien, 53, of Black River, died Wednesday after former employee, Barry K. Stewart, 55, of West Carthage, entered their office and shot them with a handgun.
The tragic and stunning deaths have unfortunately left a question of what happens to the business, Bridgeview Real Estate Services, 145 Clinton St., Suite 111, or the pending transactions and houses they are selling.
When a broker dies, the law provides that the owners, which in this case would be the Quigg and O’Brien families, can appoint a broker to head the agency.
Bridgeview had more than one associate broker who could be appointed. The company would then have a number of months to either appoint someone permanently, hire someone from the outside, sell the company or dissolve it.
It appears someone within Bridgeview has decided to step up and be the head broker for the time being.
It’s not business as usual, said Lance M. Evans, the executive officer of the Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors, but all transactions will likely remain in place.
“They are going to appoint an associate broker probably pretty soon to be a temporary broker, and all deals can continue on,” Mr. Evans said.
Bridgeview’s website shows that it has 30 employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.