WATERTOWN — Regal Stadium 12, the movie theater in the Salmon Run Mall, will now open some time in May.
The theater was slated to open by the end of April and then the chain announced a May 7 reopening, but that date has been pushed back again, mall marketing manager Karla Woods said.
She now thinks it will be the weekend of May 14, adding it will be “definitely in May for sure.”
The theater closed some seven months ago after the COVID-19 pandemic hit last March. But it appeared it might not ever reopen after Regal, the second biggest movie theater operators in the country with more than 7,000 screens, announced it was closing all of its screens in the United States.
Last month, the movie chain announced it was beginning to reopen theaters across the country in a phased in approach.
Recently, Salmon Run Mall announced it was welcoming back Fun on the Run Arcade and Bounce Mountain with reopenings.
Ms. Woods said she will have an announcement after Easter of a few new businesses opening in the mall soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.