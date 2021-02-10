WATERTOWN — From hip-hop and a tiki bar to bagels and coffee.
The former Club Rio will soon be turned into a cafe that serves an assortment of sweets and desserts, sandwiches, beverages, bagels and other items.
In September, local real estate developer Jake Johnson purchased the former nightclub at 136 Franklin St. for $102,517 under the business name, VanDuzee Street Properties LLC.
Now three women — Christin Filipelli, Patricia Jordan and Jessica Williams — are opening The Eatery in the location.
“We want it be a place to go,” Ms. Filipelli said. “We want it not to be just a place to eat.”
On Wednesday, the Watertown Local Development Corp.’s revolving loan committee approved a $40,000, five-year loan with 3% interest to the business. The funds will help create a kitchen for the restaurant, interior renovations and to purchase equipment.
The economic development agency, also known as the Watertown Trust, is expected to vote on the loan at next Thursday’s full board meeting. Watertown Trust officials also approved a rental assistance package that will give the business owners a rental break for the first two years of its lease.
The owners hope to open “as soon as we can,” Ms. Filipelli told revolving loan committee members, adding renovations of the 4,000 square feet of space will soon begin. The restaurant would employ eight workers in its first year of business.
Watertown Trust officials expressed excitement The Eatery will open on the south side of Public Square, where there are not as many restaurants as the north side.
“It’s be a boost to that side of the square,” said Donald W. Rutherford, CEO of the Watertown Trust.
Stressing it would help the restaurant to succeed, committee members also decided to increase the loan proposal from $20,000 to $40,000 and to allow interest only payments after a year instead of three months.
Club Rio — like The Strand nightclub that preceded it — had an dubious past.
The nightclub was the scene of the mass shooting of five Club Rio patrons in 2018. Owner David Garlock quickly shut it down and it has remained vacant ever since.
In September, Mr. Johnson said he was working on a deal to open a coffee shop there. He expressed optimism then about the prospects of a growing downtown, while vowing that the building would never be a nightclub again.
