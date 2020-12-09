WATERTOWN — The city’s oldest restaurant soon will have the newest facade.
The makeover of the iconic Crystal Restaurant’s exterior on Public Square is nearly finished.
“It’s almost done,” said co-owner Libby Dephtereos, whose husband’s family has operated the restaurant for decades. “We’re close. It looks beautiful.”
Earlier this week, a contractor revealed the restaurant’s new black tiling exterior after some plywood was taken down in front of the building, 85-87 Public Square.
For months, the black tiling work was hidden from view while a construction crew worked behind a plywood box to get the tiling placed on the building.
Restoring the restaurant’s historic neon sign is also part of a major facelift.
For months, the neon sign has been missing from the building’s exterior while restoration on the downtown landmark is completed. The sign will be put back up soon, Mrs. Dephtereos said.
Work on the sign is being completed by Nasco Awnings and Signs Co., Watertown.
With the major portions of the project complete, the owners are just waiting on getting windows and a door installed, she said.
The facade work includes a complete restoration of the neon sign, replacing black tiling above the storefront window and around the front door, as well as repainting the building’s exterior.
The Watertown Local Development Corporation, also known as the Watertown Trust, and Neighbors of Watertown are overseeing the project.
Funding from the city’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative program is helping to finance the project.
The Watertown Trust is providing $25,000 in DRI funding for the project, while the owners of the restaurant must kick in $27,000.
The facade work was supposed to start in the early spring, but then the coronavirus pandemic hit and all unnecessary construction work came to a grinding halt.
Several other downtown building exteriors will be renovated with $400,000 from the city’s $10 million DRI program.
