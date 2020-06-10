WATERTOWN — Tiny shards of tile and clouds of white dust were flying through the air outside the Crystal Restaurant in downtown Wednesday as construction crews began removing the tile on the building’s facade.
Once the tile removal is complete, the facade will be prepped for the laying of new tile, according to Edward Barton of Barton & Sons Builders in Chaumont, the company commissioned for the project.
But what most have been waiting for is the reinstatement of the restaurant’s historic neon sign, which will once again be prominently displayed on the square when all facade work is finished.
The Crystal’s exterior work is being done alongside five other downtown buildings going through similar facelifts, according to Donald W. Rutherford, CEO of the Watertown Local Development Corp., also known as the Watertown Trust.
The exteriors will be renovated with $400,000 from the city’s $10 million DRI program. The Watertown Trust is overseeing the DRI facade projects, while Neighbors of Watertown Inc. is arranging the work with contractors.
The Crystal, 87 Public Square, opened 95 years ago in 1925. The building that houses the restaurant was built in the 1850s after the Great Fire of 1849, according to upstatehistorical.org.
